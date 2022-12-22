Overview

Dr. Scott Rosenthal is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Pinnacle Pain Management in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA and Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.