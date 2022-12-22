Dr. Scott Rosenthal is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rosenthal
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Rosenthal is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Pinnacle Pain LLC2701 Holme Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 338-1811Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ridgewood Orthopedic Specialist2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-6226Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Pain Management Physicians48 Tunnel Rd Ste 202, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (610) 375-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr R is a great doc I was in pain and took my anger out on the staff for which I was wrong when it was KEYSTONE 65 HMO who play God with patients lives they are the who,s who don,t care
About Dr. Scott Rosenthal
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861494023
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Del Vly Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
