Overview

Dr. Scott Rosen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at AFFILIATED VASCULAR LABORATORIES in Highland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

