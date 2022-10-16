Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Roseff works at
Locations
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (239) 667-5600
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 549-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ROSEFF is AMAZING!! BEYOND WORDS!! I do not have enough words to express gratitude. His passion and competence for his work is outstanding. I am a physician myself and it is rare to meet physicians like him. I had started my journey of trying to have a child back in 2020 with another doctor. I chose the other physician due to convenience of traveling. As soon as I met Dr. Roseff at the beginning of this year, I knew I was in the right hands. His expertise and his approach are irreplaceable. He wants you to be successful and have a baby more than you yourself. He doesn’t settle for failure. His initial workup is much more comprehensive and identifies issues which other physicians miss—for example in my case one of the enzymes to metabolize folate was abnormal. He informs you of all of the options and their success rates based on your goals. Then he makes sure that you are successful in your first attempt. There is no thinking like oh if this cycle doesn’t work, will try again, an
About Dr. Scott Roseff, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
- ITHACA COLLEGE
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roseff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roseff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roseff works at
Dr. Roseff speaks Spanish.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.