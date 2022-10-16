See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Scott Roseff, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (204)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Roseff works at Nourishing Women, Pembroke PInes,Fl & South Miami, Fl in South Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 667-5600
  2. 2
    South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 549-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 204 ratings
    Patient Ratings (204)
    5 Star
    (188)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 16, 2022
    DR. ROSEFF is AMAZING!! BEYOND WORDS!! I do not have enough words to express gratitude. His passion and competence for his work is outstanding. I am a physician myself and it is rare to meet physicians like him. I had started my journey of trying to have a child back in 2020 with another doctor. I chose the other physician due to convenience of traveling. As soon as I met Dr. Roseff at the beginning of this year, I knew I was in the right hands. His expertise and his approach are irreplaceable. He wants you to be successful and have a baby more than you yourself. He doesn’t settle for failure. His initial workup is much more comprehensive and identifies issues which other physicians miss—for example in my case one of the enzymes to metabolize folate was abnormal. He informs you of all of the options and their success rates based on your goals. Then he makes sure that you are successful in your first attempt. There is no thinking like oh if this cycle doesn’t work, will try again, an
    — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Roseff, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396715272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Residency
    • Stamford Hospital
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Undergraduate School
    • ITHACA COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Roseff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roseff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roseff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    204 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

