Overview

Dr. Scott Roos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Roos works at BJC Medical Group at Lake St. Louis in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

