Dr. Scott Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Roberts, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
Christiana Spine PA4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3302, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4144Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Roberts administered epidural spinal injections (2) and gave me a follow-up consult for surgery. I would recommend him to anybody/everybody who has back problems. He's very thorough and smart and I appreciate having a younger doctor with good sight and a sharp mind to help in the most difficult scenario of my life. Thank you Dr. Roberts!
About Dr. Scott Roberts, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.