Dr. Scott Rinesmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Rinesmith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Lima2793 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH 45806 Directions (419) 227-8209
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice guy -does his job
About Dr. Scott Rinesmith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790837433
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinesmith has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinesmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
