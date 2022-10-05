Dr. Scott Rieger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rieger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Rieger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Rieger works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 202, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9004
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieger?
I would highly recommend Dr. Rieger. He was very helpful and thorough in suggesting the best treatments.
About Dr. Scott Rieger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043268113
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieger works at
Dr. Rieger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.