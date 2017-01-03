See All Pediatricians in Carmel, IN
Pediatrics
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Scott Riddell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Riddell works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie Bergstein MD LLC
    (317) 844-5351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Ataxia
Circumcision
Acne
Ataxia
Circumcision

Acne
Ataxia
Circumcision
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2017
    Dr. Riddell is perfect for our family because he is very compassionate, approachable and down-to-earth. As first time parents, he makes us feel at ease and confident in our decisions--whatever they might be. He is very supportive and a good listener. If you're looking for a laid back pediatrician, I reccomend Dr. Riddell 100%. But if you want someone who tells you what to do or has a view that there is a single right way to go about things, you might be a better fit with someone else.
    Megan S in Carmel, IN — Jan 03, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Riddell, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Riddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Riddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Riddell works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

