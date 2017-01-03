Overview

Dr. Scott Riddell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Riddell works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.