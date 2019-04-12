See All Podiatrists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rickoff works at Rickoff & Rickoff Dpms in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Rickoff and Rickoff
    2110 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 433-5488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM
    About Dr. Scott Rickoff, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1588665830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

