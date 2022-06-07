See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Rickert, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Rickert, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rickert works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    160 E 32nd St Fl L3, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 07, 2022
    We were referred to Dr. Rickert by the NYU ENT Emergency Room team, after it was determined that our child would require surgery to alleviate an ongoing problem. From beginning to end, the entire process was perfectly streamlined from our initial consultation with Dr. Rickert to the post-operative appointment. Dr. Rickert was exceptionally thorough, he patiently answered all our questions but above it all, Dr. Rickert’s calming bedside manner was incredible. We simply cannot recommend him enough!
    — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Rickert, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841413077
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell/Columbia)
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rickert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rickert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rickert works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rickert’s profile.

    Dr. Rickert has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

