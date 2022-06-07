Dr. Scott Rickert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rickert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Rickert, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Champaign Dental Group160 E 32nd St Fl L3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0922
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
We were referred to Dr. Rickert by the NYU ENT Emergency Room team, after it was determined that our child would require surgery to alleviate an ongoing problem. From beginning to end, the entire process was perfectly streamlined from our initial consultation with Dr. Rickert to the post-operative appointment. Dr. Rickert was exceptionally thorough, he patiently answered all our questions but above it all, Dr. Rickert’s calming bedside manner was incredible. We simply cannot recommend him enough!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1841413077
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell/Columbia)
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rickert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickert works at
Dr. Rickert has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rickert speaks French and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickert.
