Dr. Scott Rhamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rhamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Rhamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Seattle Prostate Institute
Dr. Rhamy works at
Locations
1
Virginia Urology8220 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23316 Directions (804) 430-6874
2
Virginia Urology2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 430-6870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. Very informative. I was a patient of Dr Luderman who is going part-time so had to make a change. It's always hard to have to change doctors. But Dr Rhamy made me feel at ease like I was his patient for a while! Very pleased!
About Dr. Scott Rhamy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346240827
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Prostate Institute
- University Fl/Shands Tchg Hospital|University Fl/Shands Tchg Hospital|University of Florida - Administrative Affairs | University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhamy has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.