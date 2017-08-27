Dr. Scott Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Resnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Resnick, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Resnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Feinberg 8-503251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5200
-
2
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4415
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Resnick?
I was fortunate to meet Dr Resnick after requesting a second opinion at another hospital where my medical condition was mismanaged and had worsened. I was transferred to Dr Resnick & through his expertise my IIliac & Femoral DVT was removed, stented, & has remained clear for months. I also canno thank Dr Resnick right-hand man Ben Corpuz for being kind, thorough, expedient with assistance. I've highly recommended Dr Resnick to two friends and HIGHLY recommend him to anyone needing DVT care!
About Dr. Scott Resnick, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245268382
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.