Dr. Scott Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Parker, Co and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Reeder works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.