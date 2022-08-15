Dr. Scott Reeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Reeder, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Parker, Co and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Reeder works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic10512 N 110th East Ave Ste 220, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 376-8830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeder?
Dr Reeder is professional and gives detailed information. He answered my questions and showed compassion. His staff is caring and friendly. I recommend Dr Reeder.
About Dr. Scott Reeder, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972817054
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center,Tulsa, Ok
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa, OK
- Rocky Vista University College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Parker, Co
- Brigham Young University College Of Life Sciences, Provo, Ut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeder works at
Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reeder speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.