Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Rawson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He never makes you feel rushed for time. He listens to you carefully, without interruption, and addresses your concerns. He never dismisses anything that.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1548482466
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
