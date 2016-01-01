Dr. Scott Ravis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ravis, MD
Dr. Scott Ravis, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-4500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravis has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravis speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravis.
