Dr. Scott Ravis, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Scott Ravis, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Ravis works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza
    4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Scott Ravis, MD

    Dermatology
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1902845720
    University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Ravis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravis works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ravis’s profile.

    Dr. Ravis has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

