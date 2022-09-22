Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Rankin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Rankin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Rankin works at
Scott V. Rankin M.d. PC276 Moore Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 378-0630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rankin?
He’s very caring and really listens to your problem. Also, the women at the front desk, Tina is great.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740208933
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.