Dr. Scott Rainey, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Rainey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS HEALING ARTS INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rainey works at
Locations
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 302, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 874-7483
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers7500 Brooktree Rd Ste 302, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 635-8495
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Rainey was great. I was in pain horrible lumbar back pain. I went for surgery last February. I was informed of the risks and all that. He was a great surgeon. I woke up in no pain. Before I couldn’t bend couldn’t sit couldn’t lie down. He did a wonderful job. I recommend him
About Dr. Scott Rainey, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053561886
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS HEALING ARTS INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainey has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rainey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.