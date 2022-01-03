See All Neurosurgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Rahimi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rahimi?

Jan 03, 2022
Met with Dr. Rahimi on 12/16/2021 for a follow up opinion on a recommended ACDF surgery recommendation from Midland Orthopedic & Neurosurgery. I found Dr. Rahimi very professional, knowledgable, and concerning. He provided me with thorough explanations and recommendations. Since in my 74 years of never being cut on, my concerns still exits and will seek one more opinion. Dr. Rahimi and his entire staff treated me with respect and kindness. Not like many other Doctors. Thanks!
Don Meehan — Jan 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rahimi to family and friends

Dr. Rahimi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rahimi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD.

About Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1093939118
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rahimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rahimi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rahimi’s profile.

Dr. Rahimi has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.