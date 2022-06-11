See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Rahhal works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteosarcoma
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rahhal?

    Jun 11, 2022
    OUCH !! In 2017 I fell hard on my right shoulder onto the concrete. After a few minuets I managed to get to my feet. Then I realized that I could just barley move my arm because of the pain. Several months passed and while I was driving I saw a complex of buildings, bone and joint or something like that. I made an appointment. After the Dr examined me he got a scan with contrast. He said that I had torn 3 Tendons into and the 4th one halfway. He said that it couldn't be repaired and that I need a reverse shoulder repair where they cut out the socket and saw off the ball, then put the ball where the socket was. The anesthesiologist said that it is a lengthy procedure and would be very dangerous since I'm 79. My daughter is an RN and said to get a second opinion from Dr Rahhal who is well known through out the medical community. After Dr Rahhal examined me he said I can fix it. And by golly he did. I took pain pills for 3 days, It's been 4 year & I have full motion & no pain. Great Job!!
    David Ellis — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rahhal to family and friends

    Dr. Rahhal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rahhal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366443046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Rahhal’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.