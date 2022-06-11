Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Rahhal works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahhal?
OUCH !! In 2017 I fell hard on my right shoulder onto the concrete. After a few minuets I managed to get to my feet. Then I realized that I could just barley move my arm because of the pain. Several months passed and while I was driving I saw a complex of buildings, bone and joint or something like that. I made an appointment. After the Dr examined me he got a scan with contrast. He said that I had torn 3 Tendons into and the 4th one halfway. He said that it couldn't be repaired and that I need a reverse shoulder repair where they cut out the socket and saw off the ball, then put the ball where the socket was. The anesthesiologist said that it is a lengthy procedure and would be very dangerous since I'm 79. My daughter is an RN and said to get a second opinion from Dr Rahhal who is well known through out the medical community. After Dr Rahhal examined me he said I can fix it. And by golly he did. I took pain pills for 3 days, It's been 4 year & I have full motion & no pain. Great Job!!
About Dr. Scott Rahhal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366443046
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic
- The University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- The University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahhal works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.