Overview

Dr. Scott Raffa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Raffa works at Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in Mangonia Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.