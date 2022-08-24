Dr. Scott Radow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Radow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Radow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Radow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-6804
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radow?
Spends lots of time with patients and has a wonderful bed side manner! He was very concerned about my concerns and very helpful.
About Dr. Scott Radow, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1356367171
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- Medical College of Virginia - Dental School
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radow works at
Dr. Radow has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Radow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.