Dr. Scott Quisling, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Quisling, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Lawrenceville758 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quisling and his team are absolutely amazing!! I can’t say enough good things about them. My mom did total knee replacement on both of her knees with Dr. Quisling. He’s just an amazing surgeon!! Highly highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Quisling, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Institute
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quisling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quisling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quisling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quisling has seen patients for Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quisling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Quisling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quisling.
