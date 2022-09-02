Dr. Scott Putney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Putney, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Putney, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Flagler Health Orthopedic Specialists145 City Pl Ste 201, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (888) 481-2135Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast21 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-1910Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Arthritis in my hands was my reason for seeing him. He was patient and kind.
About Dr. Scott Putney, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putney speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Putney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putney.
