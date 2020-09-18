Dr. Scott Primack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Primack, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Primack, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Primack works at
Locations
Colorado Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine145 Inverness Dr E Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3863
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Primack listened to my concerns and answered all of my questions. He provided a comprehensive evaluation and was able to assist the treatment team in diagnosing a complicated and rare condition. He is knowledgeable and caring. The office staff at CROM were terrible. They were unprofessional and lacked basic knowledge of how to run an office and assist patients. I called the office manager to complain and had to leave a message. She never bothered to call me back. If I didn’t like Dr. Primack so much, I never would have set foot in CROM again.
About Dr. Scott Primack, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Primack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Primack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Primack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Primack has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Primack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Primack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.