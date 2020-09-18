Overview

Dr. Scott Primack, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Primack works at Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Medicine in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.