Dr. Scott Price, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Premier Foot & Ankle3149 N WINDSONG DR, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 772-5916
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw a podiatrist a month ago and she did nothing for me. This doctor is absolutely amazing. He was able to give me an accurate diagnosis, gave me a cortisone shot for my painful foot, and did some modifications to my orthotic and my foot is already feeling better. His staff is absolutely wonderful and so is he and I would encourage anybody to go see him you will be thrilled and relieved and happy!!!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
