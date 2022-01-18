Dr. Scott Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Press, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Press, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Press works at
Locations
-
1
Scott M Press MD792 Harrison Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-3120
-
2
Setauket Office226 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 591-3120
-
3
Champaign Dental Group635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 106, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 675-2810
-
4
Scott Press MD300 Atlantic Ave, Greenport, NY 11944 Directions (631) 477-1885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Press?
He's the very best Dr I have! I wish I could see him for all my medical needs. His staff is also very courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Scott Press, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609877588
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Union College
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Press speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.