Dr. Scott Press, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Press works at Scott M Press MD in Riverhead, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Port Jefferson, NY and Greenport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.