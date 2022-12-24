Overview

Dr. Scott Pomerantz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pomerantz works at Metro Eye Care in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Floaters and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.