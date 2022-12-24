Dr. Scott Pomerantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomerantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pomerantz, MD
Dr. Scott Pomerantz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Endodontic Associates of North Jersey523 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 262-5070
What a kind and patient doctor! He’s so good with Mom. And a nice office staff too!
About Dr. Scott Pomerantz, MD
- 37 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pomerantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomerantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomerantz has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Floaters and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomerantz.
