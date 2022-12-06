See All Gastroenterologists in Marrero, LA
Dr. Scott Pollack, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Pollack works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates
    1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 4400, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 349-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Great visit!! Listened and often asked if I had any concerns or questions. He made sure I understood the assignment!!
    Leticia — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Pollack, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Pollack, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Pollack, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1366633166
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollack works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pollack’s profile.

    Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

