Dr. Scott Pollack, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Scott Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Pollack works at
Locations
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 4400, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
Great visit!! Listened and often asked if I had any concerns or questions. He made sure I understood the assignment!!
About Dr. Scott Pollack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366633166
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack works at
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.