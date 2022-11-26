See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Scott Podnos, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Podnos works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Islamorada, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boca Raton
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2966
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 500, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 440-0117
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach
    2620 S Seacrest Blvd Ste B, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Islamorada
    82245 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 434-5951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Weston
    2229 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 210, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 408-8870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acne Surgery
Birthmark
Boil
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Purpura
Rash
Rosacea
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Podnos, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1053421446
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
