Dr. Scott Pinter, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Pinter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pinter works at
Locations
Visionpoint Eye Center LLC1107 Airport Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Scott Pinter. I find him to be very knowledgeable. I've had several procedures done and I'm very pleased with the results. I value his opinion and professionalism. So happy he's my doctor.
About Dr. Scott Pinter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174527626
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
