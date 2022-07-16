See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Pinchot works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nch Medical Group
    880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fissure
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fissure
Intestinal Abscess

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Pinchot! He was kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. I knew I was in good hands for my surgery. He and his whole team made me feel very comfortable when I was in the hospital during the lockdown. Dr. Pinchot made me feel that I was a part of his family. His whole team including the receptionists, nurses, and medical team couldn't have been nicer!
    Karla — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD
    About Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598713158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hosp Clinics Authority
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Pinchot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinchot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinchot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinchot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinchot works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pinchot’s profile.

    Dr. Pinchot has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal Fissure and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinchot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinchot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinchot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinchot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinchot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

