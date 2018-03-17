Dr. Scott Pike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Pike, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Pike works at
Locations
-
1
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pike?
Excellent Doctor Takes his time listens and is extremely through. He explains everything so you understand.
About Dr. Scott Pike, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1417984071
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pike works at
Dr. Pike has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.