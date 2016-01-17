Overview

Dr. Scott Piette, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Piette works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.