Dr. Scott Piette, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Piette, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.

Dr. Piette works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Glaucoma Institute at New Vision Eye Center
    1040 37th Pl Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
  • Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Tear Duct Disorders
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2016
    A+
    Bob Cunningham in Schuylkill County, PA — Jan 17, 2016
    About Dr. Scott Piette, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861423899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • Philadelphia Wills Eye
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Piette, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piette works at Champaign Dental Group in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Piette’s profile.

    Dr. Piette has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Piette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

