Dr. Scott Pierce, MD

Hematology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Pierce, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mt Sterling, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Pierce works at Practice in Mt Sterling, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Scott Pierce, MD

  • Hematology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1376511444
Education & Certifications

  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Hematology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

