Overview

Dr. Scott Pierce, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mt Sterling, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Pierce works at Practice in Mt Sterling, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

