Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital North, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Community Hospital North
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Otitis Media

Allergic Rhinitis
Laryngitis
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Leukoplakia
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
Labyrinthitis
Larynx Conditions
Loss of Taste
Nasal Polyp
Peritonsillar Abscess
Sleep Disorders
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 10, 2019
    He was excellent. He is very knowledgeable, professional and kind. The procedure was completed exactly as described and the recovery was uneventful. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a ENT services.
    Bruce B. Wiland — Aug 10, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992706428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall MC/USAF
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

