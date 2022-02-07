Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Sanford Medical Center Fargo5225 23rd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions (701) 234-4023Thursday1:30pm - 4:30pm
-
2
Alamo Brain and Spine1303 McCullough Ave Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 951-8623
-
3
VA Audie L. Murphy South Texas7400 Merton Minter St # 112D, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 617-5300
-
4
Excelsis Neurosurgery Vernon4103 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX 76384 Directions (940) 263-1551
-
5
Excelsis Neurosurgery Wichita Falls1511 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 263-1551Monday9:00am - 11:00amTuesday9:00am - 11:00amWednesday9:00am - 11:00amThursday9:00am - 11:00amFriday9:00am - 11:00amSaturday9:00am - 11:00amSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Phillips!!!! He performed neck surgery on my mother-in-law about five years ago while he was in San Antonio, Tx and was the most kind, compassionate surgeon we had ever encountered. Took the time to answer all questions and make sure we were comfortable with the surgery before he proceeded. Then followed up afterward - most surgeons DO NOT! Fast forward to now....he has since moved to Wichita Falls, Tx and we found ourselves in need of a neurosurgeon again. I was so impressed with him that we were willing to drive eight hours to see him. Instead, he himself called me personally and gave me recommendations of neurosurgeons in San Antonio, Tx so that we do not have to travel so far!! How often does ANY doctor personally call a patient - much less someone who is not their patient!!! Do not hesitate to put your faith in Dr. Phillips!!!!!
About Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104035781
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
