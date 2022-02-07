See All Neurosurgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Scott Phillips, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Phillips works at Alamo Brain and Spine in Fargo, ND with other offices in San Antonio, TX, Vernon, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Medical Center Fargo
    5225 23rd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 234-4023
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Alamo Brain and Spine
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 951-8623
  3. 3
    VA Audie L. Murphy South Texas
    7400 Merton Minter St # 112D, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 617-5300
  4. 4
    Excelsis Neurosurgery Vernon
    4103 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX 76384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 263-1551
  5. 5
    Excelsis Neurosurgery Wichita Falls
    1511 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 263-1551
    Monday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    9:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?

    Feb 07, 2022
    I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Phillips!!!! He performed neck surgery on my mother-in-law about five years ago while he was in San Antonio, Tx and was the most kind, compassionate surgeon we had ever encountered. Took the time to answer all questions and make sure we were comfortable with the surgery before he proceeded. Then followed up afterward - most surgeons DO NOT! Fast forward to now....he has since moved to Wichita Falls, Tx and we found ourselves in need of a neurosurgeon again. I was so impressed with him that we were willing to drive eight hours to see him. Instead, he himself called me personally and gave me recommendations of neurosurgeons in San Antonio, Tx so that we do not have to travel so far!! How often does ANY doctor personally call a patient - much less someone who is not their patient!!! Do not hesitate to put your faith in Dr. Phillips!!!!!
    Krissi Pickett — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Phillips, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Phillips, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phillips to family and friends

    Dr. Phillips' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Phillips

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Phillips, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104035781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Phillips, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.