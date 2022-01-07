Overview

Dr. Scott Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Phillips works at Presence of Mind Institute, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.