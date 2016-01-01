Dr. Scott Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Pham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Brookings Health System, Freeman Regional Health Services, Hendricks Community Hospital, Murray County Medical Center, Orange City Area Health System, Ortonville Area Health Services, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Clear Lake Medical Center, Sanford Jackson Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, Sanford Tracy Medical Center, Sanford Usd Medical Center, Sanford Webster Medical Center, Sanford Westbrook Medical Center, Sanford Worthington Medical Center, Windom Area Health and Winner Regional Health.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Sanford Cardiovascular Institute1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 312-2200
-
2
Sanford Jackson Medical Center1430 North Hwy, Jackson, MN 56143 Directions (507) 847-2200
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-sioux Falls1305 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-2929
-
4
Windom Area Hospital campus2150 Hospital Dr, Windom, MN 56101 Directions (507) 831-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Dells Area Hospital
- Brookings Health System
- Freeman Regional Health Services
- Hendricks Community Hospital
- Murray County Medical Center
- Orange City Area Health System
- Ortonville Area Health Services
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center
- Sanford Clear Lake Medical Center
- Sanford Jackson Medical Center
- Sanford Luverne Medical Center
- Sanford Sheldon Medical Center
- Sanford Tracy Medical Center
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Sanford Webster Medical Center
- Sanford Westbrook Medical Center
- Sanford Worthington Medical Center
- Windom Area Health
- Winner Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
About Dr. Scott Pham, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1558366500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.