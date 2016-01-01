Overview

Dr. Scott Pham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Brookings Health System, Freeman Regional Health Services, Hendricks Community Hospital, Murray County Medical Center, Orange City Area Health System, Ortonville Area Health Services, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Sanford Clear Lake Medical Center, Sanford Jackson Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, Sanford Tracy Medical Center, Sanford Usd Medical Center, Sanford Webster Medical Center, Sanford Westbrook Medical Center, Sanford Worthington Medical Center, Windom Area Health and Winner Regional Health.



Dr. Pham works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Jackson, MN and Windom, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.