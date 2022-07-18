Overview

Dr. Scott Pfahler, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH.



Dr. Pfahler works at Dayton Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.