Dr. Scott Perryman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Perryman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1300 Main St Ste 200, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 721-3500
-
2
Sonoma651 1st St W Ste K, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 938-3870
-
3
Sonoma Valley Hospital347 Andrieux St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 935-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perryman is awesome! I was informed by my general physician that my health was going downhill rapidly and that I would onky have a few years to live. Well, lets just say, he has saved my life! I am the healthiest i have ever been. Thank you doc!
About Dr. Scott Perryman, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
