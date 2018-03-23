See All General Surgeons in Napa, CA
General Surgery
Dr. Scott Perryman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1300 Main St Ste 200, Napa, CA 94559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 721-3500
    Sonoma
    651 1st St W Ste K, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 938-3870
    Sonoma Valley Hospital
    347 Andrieux St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 935-5169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 23, 2018
    Dr. Perryman is awesome! I was informed by my general physician that my health was going downhill rapidly and that I would onky have a few years to live. Well, lets just say, he has saved my life! I am the healthiest i have ever been. Thank you doc!
    Aloha in Sonoma, CA — Mar 23, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Perryman, MD

    General Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English
    1083800999
    Education & Certifications

    HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Perryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perryman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perryman has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

