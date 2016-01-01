Overview

Dr. Scott Perrapato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Canton-potsdam Hospital, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, North Country Hospital And Health Center, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Perrapato works at The University Of Vermont Medic in Burlington, VT with other offices in Berlin, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.