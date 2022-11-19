Dr. Scott Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Perkins, MD
Dr. Scott Perkins, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 232-8501Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8915
North Scottsdale8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 282-6106
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 654-0176
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 246-4371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 246-4372Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Perkins was very professional and personable! He made me feel at ease and completely safe with the procedure. Thank you!
About Dr. Scott Perkins, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Presby University Penn
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
