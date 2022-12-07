Overview

Dr. Scott Pennington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Pennington works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.