Dr. Scott Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Pennington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Pennington works at
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 11800 Amberpark Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Th appt was on time, x-rays at visit. I have an immune disease that affect my motor skills so I have falling a lot do to reduced motor function and during the visit the doctor reviews the x-rays several times after see my condition of my knees to make sure my current use of leg braces were assisting even though he had not recommended them but agree that they were very important to support my knees. I have had cancer also for the last fe years and now in remission. He even revie th x-rays for potential of cancer moving to my bone. He really anted to help me feel better. Since I can’t have surgery till late 2023 or early 2024, he has a plan to relieve the pain and recommended that I continue to wear the braces assisting to off load th pressure on the knees high are severally damaged from life and cancer. I hold recommend Dr Pennington to any one other knee o hip issues.
About Dr. Scott Pennington, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.