Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Pendergast works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH, Westlake, OH, Lorain, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    5390 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Westlake office
    4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  5. 5
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 233-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2238
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I was plagued with floaters for quite a few years Dr Zegarra recommended Dr Pendergast to do vitrectomy because he was very good. And that is exactly correct he is very good. Professional, personal, to the point I would highly recommend him for this procedure.
    Carol Bozic — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386638682
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    Residency
    • Duke University Eye Center
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Case West Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendergast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pendergast has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendergast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendergast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

