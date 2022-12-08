Overview

Dr. Scott Pendergast, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Pendergast works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH, Westlake, OH, Lorain, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.