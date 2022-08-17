See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Scott Paviol, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Paviol, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Paviol works at Paviol Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paviol Dermatology
    2620 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 358-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr Paviol and his staff are top notch, I would recommend them to everyone!
    Rodney Wilhelm — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Paviol, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Paviol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paviol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paviol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paviol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paviol works at Paviol Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Paviol’s profile.

    Dr. Paviol has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paviol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Paviol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paviol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paviol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paviol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

