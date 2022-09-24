Dr. Scott Pautler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pautler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Pautler, MD
Dr. Scott Pautler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida2705 W SAINT ISABEL ST, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (305) 243-2020
Retina Vitreous Associates of Fl12903 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 987-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pautler is an excellent physician. i have been going to him for nearly two years and have been very satisfied with his treatments. He is very concerned about using the BEST treatment for each of his patients. his goal is to make one's eyesight be the best it is possible to be.
About Dr. Scott Pautler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1114922366
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- U South Fla
- U Sc
- University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pautler speaks Spanish.
