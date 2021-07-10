Overview

Dr. Scott Pattison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Pattison works at Foot Associates Central Texas in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.