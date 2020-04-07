Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Parry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Parry, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2215 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 541-0944
-
2
Intown Primary Care PC730 Ponce de Leon Pl NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30306 Directions (404) 541-0944
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parry?
He addresses every issue that I bring up and I feel he is very competent.
About Dr. Scott Parry, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306860101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.