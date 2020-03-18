Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parratto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Martin Memorial Home Hlth Med314 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 223-5903
Okeechobee Foot and Ankle Specialists/Big Lake Podiatry114 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 484-8001
Treasure Coast Podiatry1090 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 Directions (772) 286-9912
Port St. Lucie Office1095 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd # 222, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 785-5580
Treasure Coast Podiatry Centre2291 SE FEDERAL HWY, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 286-9912
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was complaining of pain when she was walking. Dr. Parratto came highly recommended. They were booked solid at the Stuart office, but I was able to get an appointment the following morning at the St. Lucie location. My mother didn't stop talking about Dr. Parratto for the next week, despite having to wear an aircast boot. Fantastic service. Polite staff. Wonderful doctors.
About Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831177278
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Keystone Hlth System Healthplex
- Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Washington and Jefferson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parratto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parratto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parratto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parratto has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parratto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parratto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parratto.
