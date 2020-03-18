See All Podiatrists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Parratto works at Martin Memorial Wound Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL, Fort Pierce, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Memorial Home Hlth Med
    314 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-5903
  2. 2
    Okeechobee Foot and Ankle Specialists/Big Lake Podiatry
    114 N Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 484-8001
  3. 3
    Treasure Coast Podiatry
    1090 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-9912
  4. 4
    Port St. Lucie Office
    1095 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd # 222, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 785-5580
  5. 5
    Treasure Coast Podiatry Centre
    2291 SE FEDERAL HWY, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 286-9912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 18, 2020
    My mother was complaining of pain when she was walking. Dr. Parratto came highly recommended. They were booked solid at the Stuart office, but I was able to get an appointment the following morning at the St. Lucie location. My mother didn't stop talking about Dr. Parratto for the next week, despite having to wear an aircast boot. Fantastic service. Polite staff. Wonderful doctors.
    Dori L. — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831177278
    Education & Certifications

    • Crozer Keystone Hlth System Healthplex
    Internship
    Internship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

