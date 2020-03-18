Overview

Dr. Scott Parratto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Parratto works at Martin Memorial Wound Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL, Fort Pierce, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.