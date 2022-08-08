Overview

Dr. Scott Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Parkview Health Urology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.