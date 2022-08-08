Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
-
2
Fort Wayne Urology11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 482-8681
-
3
Parkview Physicians Group-urology2001 Stults Rd Ste 200, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 425-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Dr Palmer is the best. After 2 surgeries and 2 series of treatments, I have the utmost confidence in his ability to diagnose and treat bladder issues. Parkview staff is also great.
About Dr. Scott Palmer, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598776668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.